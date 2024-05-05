Pro Football Network lists quarterback as Steelers’ biggest weakness

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest weakness has been at quarterback, and according to Pro Football Network, it still is.

Despite Omar Khan dismantling Pittsburgh’s quarterback room this spring and putting Humpty Dumpty back together again with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, PFN doesn’t see it working.

Dakota Randall said this about the Steelers quarterback situation for the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will talk themselves into believing Justin Fields can be an effective NFL starting quarterback. The rest of the league would disagree with them. They also might believe Russell Wilson has something left in the tank. Again, the league would disagree. Pittsburgh is in no man’s land at quarterback, hitching its wagons to an aging veteran and a talented but deeply flawed fourth-year pro. There’s a chance this works out, but it’s slim.

That’s pretty harsh, given that most of Steelers Nation is excited about the quarterback room Khan assembled. But until the season kicks off, it does remain uncertain because it’s new territory—not only with the quarterbacks but also with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

We want to think that Wilson can at least show glimpses of his final season in Denver, which produced 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to just eight picks. Those numbers will put points on the board, something Pittsburgh has been abysmal at, even in Roethlisberger’s final seasons.

As for Fields, we can only hope that some of his flaws were due to the Chicago Bears’ system and that a new environment and coaches will do him wonders.

