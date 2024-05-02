Steelers ST coach kicks around idea of Justin Fields as a returner

Ya know, not everything that gets talked about in NFL meets needs to be made public. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren went on Cam Heyward’s podcast and offered up some inside information about new quarterback Justin Fields that should be just enough to get all of Steeler Nation whipped into a frenzy.

According to Warren, special teams coordinator Danny Smith has discussed the possibility of using Fields as a kicker returner this season.

#Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says their special teams coordinator discussed the possibility of having Justin Fields return kicks under the new kickoff rules. (via @NotJustFootball)pic.twitter.com/N4WGMwETxV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2024

Whether or not having Fields return kicks is a good idea isn’t the point. The last thing Fields needs is something like this to come out given the amount of criticism he’s taken in his young career. Many of his critics questioned if he could be an NFL quarterback and honestly, it would be disrespectful to Fields if the team asked him to do this.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire