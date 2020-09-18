Pro Football Hall of Fame surprises Joe Buck at halftime with prestigious Rozelle Award

Joe Buck is headed for Canton.

The longtime Fox Sports announcer will receive the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s prestigious Pete Rozelle Award, given for “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.” Buck joins his father, Jack Buck, in receiving the award, the first father-son duo to ever do it.

Like we saw a few times last year, Hall of Fame president David Baker surprised Buck with the news on Thursday’s broadcast between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame!



Congratulations Joe! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hw0ejy2Pnn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2020

“I don’t even know what to say,” Buck said after seeing the video announcement. “That’s unbelievable.”

Buck’s career with Fox goes all the way back to 1994, when he started calling NFL games at 25 years old. Soon after, he was calling MLB games and pulling double duty between two sports, just like his dad.

“Joe’s preparation for his games and his delivery in key moments of those games bring an added quality to the network’s production,” Baker said. “Being named this year’s Rozelle Award winner is well-deserved recognition for over two decades of excellence in his craft. I know his dad would be proud.”

Buck will be officially recognized during next summer’s enshrinement week in August, during the enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020.

Few announcers inspire a reaction like Joe Buck. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) More

More from Yahoo Sports: