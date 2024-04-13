All-Pro Dads make impact with family bonding event on Saturday

Score one for Jacksonville families on Saturday, as kids and their dads gathered at Daily’s Place for the All-Pro Dad event.

It was a day of fun, football, and family bonding. And even All-Pro coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars Doug Pederson couldn’t pass it up.

“We need more of the dads to really step up and it’s just a great influence to leave a legacy with your own children,” said coach Pederson with a smile. “So it’s a great opportunity for me to be out here and I’m excited to be here today.”

All-Pro Dads is organized every year by the non-profit organization Family First.

While the event serves as a chance for fathers to build relationships with their kids, Mark James used it as a chance to provide mentorship. James’s program Nu Nation helps kids in need of a father figure.

“I decided to bring one of my mentees up so that I can get involved in this program so that we can bring it back to our school, and be able to help more dads get involved in the school system,” said James.

Ultimately, the event serves as a reminder of the power of mentorship through the common passion of sports.

“I think that if we can get more men involved in things like this, it helps our youth as they grow up and become better citizens in America,” James added with a smile.

