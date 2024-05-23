Previewing Game 2 of the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals

Previewing Game 2 of the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals is no easy task given how close Game 1 was, with the Celtics escaping with a 133-128 overtime win at TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 21) night.

What will we see from Game 1 that worked for each team again? How will Boston and Indiana adjust? Will we see less Luke Kornet and Al Horford, and more Xavier Tillman and Jayson Tatum at center? Or will the Celtics make the mistake of trying to run with the Pacers again, which almost cost them Game 1?

Cohosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, linked up with Caitlin Cooper to talk about the Celtics vs Pacers east finals, do a breakdown of Game 1 and look ahead to Game 2 tonight. Check it out below!

