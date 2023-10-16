Preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released for men’s basketball

The LSU men’s basketball team is gearing up for Year 2 under coach Matt McMahon after another offseason in which the team was very active in the transfer portal.

The Tigers are hoping to turn things around after a disappointing Year 1 for McMahon, who couldn’t replicate his Murray State success. LSU went 2-16 in SEC play which included a 14-game losing streak.

There’s some optimism that this team will improve this season, but the Tigers have work to do if they want to appear in any rankings. The preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and unsurprisingly, LSU wasn’t ranked.

It also didn’t receive any votes in the debut poll.

Here’s how things stand in the full coaches poll as we enter the 2023-24 season.

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

