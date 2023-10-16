Advertisement

Preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released for men’s basketball

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

The LSU men’s basketball team is gearing up for Year 2 under coach Matt McMahon after another offseason in which the team was very active in the transfer portal.

The Tigers are hoping to turn things around after a disappointing Year 1 for McMahon, who couldn’t replicate his Murray State success. LSU went 2-16 in SEC play which included a 14-game losing streak.

There’s some optimism that this team will improve this season, but the Tigers have work to do if they want to appear in any rankings. The preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and unsurprisingly, LSU wasn’t ranked.

It also didn’t receive any votes in the debut poll.

Here’s how things stand in the full coaches poll as we enter the 2023-24 season.

Rank

Team

Points

1

Kansas Jayhawks

785 (23)

2

Purdue Boilermakers

742 (5)

3

Duke Blue Devils

716 (3)

4

Michigan State Spartans

667

5

UConn Huskies

626 (1)

6

Houston Cougars

615

7

Marquette Golden Eagles

614

8

Creighton Bluejays

552

9

Florida Atlantic Owls

548

10

Tennessee Volunteers

496

11

Arizona Wildcats

449

12

Gonzaga Bulldogs

407

13

Miami Hurricanes

390

14

Arkansas Razorbacks

315

15

San Diego State Aztecs

277

16

Kentucky Wildcats

261

17

Baylor Bears

258

18

Texas Longhorns

251

19

Texas A&M Aggies

231

20

Villanova Wildcats

217

21

North Carolina Tar Heels

197

22

USC Trojans

176

23

Saint Mary’s Gaels

147

24

Alabama Crimson Tide

142

25

UCLA Bruins

52

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire