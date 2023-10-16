Preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released for men’s basketball
The LSU men’s basketball team is gearing up for Year 2 under coach Matt McMahon after another offseason in which the team was very active in the transfer portal.
The Tigers are hoping to turn things around after a disappointing Year 1 for McMahon, who couldn’t replicate his Murray State success. LSU went 2-16 in SEC play which included a 14-game losing streak.
There’s some optimism that this team will improve this season, but the Tigers have work to do if they want to appear in any rankings. The preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and unsurprisingly, LSU wasn’t ranked.
It also didn’t receive any votes in the debut poll.
Here’s how things stand in the full coaches poll as we enter the 2023-24 season.
Rank
Team
Points
1
785 (23)
2
742 (5)
3
716 (3)
4
667
5
626 (1)
6
615
7
614
8
552
9
548
10
496
11
449
12
407
13
Miami Hurricanes
390
14
315
15
277
16
261
17
258
18
251
19
231
20
217
21
197
22
176
23
Saint Mary’s Gaels
147
24
142
25
52
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1
