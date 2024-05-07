PREP ROUNDUP: Top-ranked Eels win at South

May 6—Class A's top-ranked Clay City won 4-0 at Terre Haute South on Monday in high school softball.

Lizzy Sinders of the Eels outdueled Emma Cesinger of the Braves for the win, while Kam Rhodes had a key two-run single and Lexi Thompson and Karlee Smith both doubles for the winners.

Marlee Loudermilk and Lakyn Hadley each had two hits for South.

—West Vigo 14, Covington 4 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings slugged their way to another win on Monday.

Jaycee Elkins led West Vigo by going 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBI, while Parker Auten was 3 for 4 with three runs; Jaleigh Lindley 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI: Ariana Elkins 2 for 3 with three runs; Piper Beeler 2 for 4 with a double; and Izzy Blevins 1 for 2 with a double.

—Linton 3, North Central 1 — At Farmersburg, Claire Stanton pitched a two-hitter to overcome Mykenzie Wence's five-hitter in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play Monday.

Bella Franklin and Maelee Pilant had doubles for the Miners, while Shelby Seay had a hit, a run and two stolen bases for the 12-8 Thunderbirds.

—Shakamak 7, Bloomfield 1 — At Jasonville, Addyse Varney struck out 10 batters and Addy Gilbert had a three-run double for the Lakers in a SWIAC game Monday.

Jama Ewers and Brylee Wilson each had two hits for Shakamak, which has won four of five and is 6-14 for the season.

—OPH 8, Dugger Union 7 — At Oblong, Ill., a double by Jordyn Smith and an RBI single by Arianna Frazee helped bring the Bulldogs from behind but the host Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Dugger is now 2-8.

Baseball

—Covington 9, Terre Haute South 8 — At Covington, the visiting Braves scored in the top of the seventh to take the lead Monday but gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Cam Hoke was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI for South, while Brady Weidenbenner was 2 for 3 with two runs; Levi Weidenbenner and Nathan Wright both 2 for 4; and Hayden McCord 1 for 4 with two RBI.

—Robinson 2, Lawrenceville 1, 9 innings — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Maroons improved to 14-10, 4-3 in the Little Illini Conference, in the extra-inning win Monday.

Judson Pinkston was 2 for 4 and Cole Weber had a double for Robinson.

Tennis

Girls

—Terre Haute South 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the visiting Braves improved to 14-5 with a Monday victory.

The Braves are scheduled to play Columbus North on Tuesday at Bloomington South in a match to decide the Conference Indiana championship.

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Mercedes Ferree 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (Sul) def. Jordan Miller 6-7, 7-6, 1-0 (10-3); Aja Irish (THS) def. Izzie Jenkins 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-1, 7-5; Anika Gera-Ellie Luken (THS) def. Emma Couch-Lexi Deckard 6-4, 6-2.

Next — Terre Haute South (14-5) plays Columbus North on Tuesday at Bloomington South. Sullivan (14-4) plays Tuesday at Owen Valley.

Golf

—South Knox 159, Sullivan 196 — At Sullivan Elks, Hunter Pirtle and Paxton Cox both shot 48 to lead the Golden Arrows.

—Lakers win three-way match — At Phil Harris, Will Miller, Mason Barton and Blaise Newton all shot 40 on Monday as Shakamak scored 162 to defeat Bloomfield (176) and Clay City (215).