Prep Roundup: TC United offense scores 22 goals in win over Grand Rapids Christian; Titans, Gladiators get big wins at track meets

Apr. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — The offense is starting to click for the Traverse City United. And just at the right time.

After tallying their highest offensive output of the season in Friday's 11-6 victory over Vicksburg, the United (3-4) doubled that total for a 22-6 win against Grand Rapids Christian at Thirlby Field on Saturday.

"Hopefully we can keep it up Monday at Grand Haven," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "We did play well today. I was happy with the effort. I was happy with the focus heading in. I think guys are starting to embrace the roles they have, and that's just building team chemistry as the guys play unselfish ball."

Building on his five-goal performance against Vicksburg, Caleb Lewandowski scored four more and assisted on four other goals. Spencer Gerber also had four goals and added an assist. Cam Mienk got the hat trick with three goals and an assist, and Mason Cox also donned a magical cap with three goals.

Jack Schripsema notched two goals and an assist. Jackson Dobreff and Grady Ellis each had one goal, but they both earned a hat trick in the assist department with three helpers a piece. Keto Shipman and Caleb Thomas each had a goal, and Sam Tursman scored once and assisted on another.

Anderson Farmer and Zach Harding split time in the cage, making three saves each. Syrus Ritola and Drew Zrimec led the United on the defensive front.

The United head to Grand Haven on Monday and then return to Thirlby for senior night and their final home game of the regular season Wednesday with a 7 p.m. start time.

"We're hoping to get as many folks out there as we can on Wednesday," Provost said.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holt 13

TC United 9

UP NEXT: The United (3-6-2) host their first home game in program history May 8 against Midland Dow at Thirlby Field.

TRACK & FIELD

Titan girls win GR Elite Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS — The Traverse City West Titans might have earned that No. 1 ranking right back after dropping to third in the latest polls.

The West girls team won both the varsity and elite divisions at Saturday's GR Elite Challenge at Houseman Field, scoring 98 varsity points and 44 points in the elite competition.

Reese Smith, a sophomore, won the 800-meter run with a season-best time of 2:17.23. In the 1600m, Peyton Tucker and Bridget Raven finished first and second, respectively. Tucker ran a season-best 5:37.76, and the Titan freshman Raven ran a personal-record time of 5:42.87.

Grace Moeggenborg won her second straight gold in the long jump after setting a PR against rival Traverse City Central on Wednesday. The senior Titan had a leap of 16 feet, 6 inches to get the win Saturday.

Ava King medaled and took third in the 1600m elite race, running a season-best 5:06.34. She also took second in the 3200m elite at 11:31.42 with teammate Abby Veit placing third at 11:49.09.

Madeline Bildeaux, a junior, set a personal record in the 100m hurdles, running a 16.01 to finish third. She also won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

The Titans were also strong in the relay races, winning the 4x400m and 4x800m. King, Bailey Wenzlick, Alyssa Fouchey and Smith won the 4x400 in 4:12.53, and Tessa Mascari, Wenzlick, Fouchey and Smith won the 4x800 in 9:50.16.

West also won the DMR 4000m behind Tucker, Mascari, Raven and Veit in 13:46.33, and the Titans took gold in the 4x100m hurdles as Emilie Frechette, Olivia Kandow, Charlise Schulz and Bildeaux ran a 1:07.59.

Avery Lahti earned the silver medal in the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 2 inches.

In the boys division, the Titans' top performer and lone medalist was Wallace Tupper II. The senior ran a season-best time of 14.7 seconds to place second in the 110m hurdles.

Top-ranked St. Francis girls win Coyote Invite

REED CITY — The No. 1 Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators proved just why they are at the top of the MITCA rankings with a win at the third annual Reed City Coyote Invite on Saturday.

The Glads' girls team won with 146 points to Kingsley's 139. Buckley finished fourth with 111.5. The St. Francis boys finished third in their division, followed by Kingsley in fourth.

St. Francis' Maya Padisak, Helen Biggar, Olivia Padisak and Sophie Tucker won the 4x100m relay in 52.11 seconds; and Maya Padisak, Addie Lesinski, Biggar and Tucker took gold in the 4x200m relay at 1:50.18.

The only other winner for the Gladiator girls was Kate Classens in the shot put (33-5.5), but St. Francis' depth and strong non-winning finishes pushed the team over the top for the win.

Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee had a whale of a day for the Bears, winning and setting a personal record in the long jump at 16 feet, 8.5 inches. The sophomore also won the 200m at 28.02 seconds and the 400m at 1:05.03.

The Bears also got wins from Aiden Harrand in the 800m (2:19.3) and the 1600m (5:08.2), the relay team of Addisen Harrand, Mikayla Kulawiak, Kinsey Peer and Aiden Harrand in the 4x400m (4:23.25), and Kulawiak in the high jump (4-8).

Kingsley's Norah Galton won both hurdles races, running a 16.96 in the 100m and a PR 49.6 in the 300m. Fellow Stag Emily Bott won the discus with a throw of 88 feet, 4 inches.

Area winners in the boys division included Kingsley's Braxton Zenner in the pole vault (12-0), and Chase Bott in the discus (157-5); as well as St. Francis's relay teams of Eddie Walter, Tommy Donahue, Tucker Krumm and Cam Sellers in the 4x200m (1:33.26) and Walter, Donahue, Tyler Kadlec and Sellers in the 4x100m (46.03), Krumm in the 400m (52.25), and Sellers in the 100m (11.63) and 200m (23.71).

SOCCER

Trojans go 1-0-1 at home invitational

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central improved to 5-3-3 after the Trojans hosted a round-robin invitational Saturday.

Central knotted 0-0 against Dexter in the morning contest at the Trojan Athletic Complex and then won 2-1 over Farmington Hills Mercy in the afternoon game. Mercy beat Dexter 4-0 in the other match.

The Trojans get back to Big North Conference action when they welcome Gaylord on Tuesday.

FH Northern 3

TC West 1

UP NEXT: The Titans (5-2-3) head to Cadillac on Tuesday.

Comets, Vikings get wins at Harbor Springs

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Rams were generous hosts as they dropped games to both Leland and Cadillac at Saturday's Harbor Springs round-robin invitational.

Leland bested the Rams 4-1, and Cadillac knocked off Harbor Springs by a 1-0 final. The Comets and Cadillac battled to a 0-0 tie in the other game.

Cadillac (4-4-3) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday. Leland (9-1-1) welcomes Suttons Bay on Monday. Harbor Springs (2-7-2) brings in Boyne City on Monday.

GOLF

Gladiators finish 3rd at Ogemaw Heights Invite

OGEMAW HEIGHTS — Traverse City St. Francis took third place at the Nightmare/Dream Ogemaw Heights Invitational, finishing the two-day event with a combined score of 655.

Flushing won with a 628 followed by Bay City Western in second with a 644.

William Gibbons led St. Francis on Saturday, carding a 77. Ben Wolff finished the day with an 80, and David Ansley and Casey Jackson each fired an 81. The Glads' combined score of 319 on Saturday was the second-best team finish of the day.

Gaylord, led by Luke Somerville's 76, finished sixth overall with a 681. Cadillac was 10th at 701, paced by Noah Traviss' 81. Petoskey was 17th with a 756, led by Andrew Licata's 81.

Boyne City takes 3rd at Chuck Palmer Invite

INLAND LAKES — Boyne City finished third at Saturday's Chuck Palmer Invite at the Inland Lakes Golf Course, combining for a 379,

Sault Area won with a 336, and St. Ignace took second with a 356.

Area golfers in the top 10 were East Jordan's Ty Burks in sixth with an 88, Harbor Springs' Chase LaFaive in eighth with an 89, and Boyne's Jack Snyder in 10th with a 93.