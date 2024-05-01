Prep roundup: Elwer blanks Coldwater in MAC showdown

May 1—BASEBALL

Delphos St. John's 2, Coldwater 0

Cameron Elwer threw a one-hit shutout for the Blue Jays. He struck out seven batters and walked one.

Tyce McClain and Braylon Metzger each had three hits in the win.

Columbus Grove 7, Kalida 5

Brady Basinger got the win in six innings for Columbus Grove and Kyle Hopkins worked around a hit and a walk to pick up the save.

Both Evan Sautter and Trenton Wynkoop recorded three hits for the Bulldogs.

Kalida's Bubba Smith and Jaxon Hoffman each drove in a run.

Wapakoneta 3, Elida 1

Taylor Echols threw a complete game and had two hits at the plate in Wapakoneta's win.

Fort Jennings 13, Continental 0

Bryce Gasser and Jarron Swick combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter.

Carson Gilchriest and Adam Luersman each recorded three RBI for the Musketeers.

Defiance 7, Bath 1

Brezlyn Zipfel went seven innings and allowed just three hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts.

Garret Rodenberger went 3 for 4 and scored two runs in Defiance's win.

Minster 4, New Bremen 3

Luis Magoto went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs for the Wildcats in the one-run victory.

New Bremen's Caleb Keller had two hits and two RBI.

Wayne Trace 13, Delphos Jefferson 1

Conner Davis got the win, limiting Delphos Jefferson to two hits and one run.

Cale Winans, Kyle Forrer, Tyson Gerber, Tyler Head and Copper Wenzlick each drove in a pair of runs for the Raiders.

Karder Agner scored Delphos Jefferson's lone run and both Logan Gossett and Dean Trentman had singles.

St. Marys 4, Kenton 1

St. Marys scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings to get the win over Kenton.

Eight different Roughriders recorded a hit in the game and four of them drove in a run.

Kyle Thrush, Dawson Miller and Luke Leffler each had two hits for the Wildcats.

Perry 13, Upper Scioto Valley 3

Perry's Hunter Scott went 2 for 5 and drove in three runs, while both Marcus Hill and Preston Evans plated a pair of runners.

Maddox Underwood and Alex Sanders accounted for both of Upper Scioto Valley's hits.

Hardin Northern 3, Cory-Rawson 2

Hardin Northern clinched its first-ever league championship with the win over Cory-Rawson.

Shawnee 2, Van Wert 1

Noah Neth and Cam Barker drove in Shawnee's two runs. Blake Reamen limited Van Wert to two hits and one unearned run in the win.

LCC 6, Spencerville 0

JJ Schnieders went 5 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts to pick up the victory for LCC.

Celina 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Leipsic 15, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 1, Jackson Center 0

St. Henry 8, Parkway 7

Ridgedale 12, Temple Christian 2

Versailles 6, Marion Local 1

Fort Recovery 13, New Knoxville 1

Liberty-Benton 4, Allen East 3

Riverdale 10, Bluffton 3

SOFTBALL

Elida 14, Wapakoneta 13

Elida earned a walk-off win in the seventh inning of a back-and-forth game over Wapakoneta.

For the Bulldogs, Leah Ramirez went 2 for 5 with three RBI and Kaelynn Smith had two hits and drove in four runs.

Wapakoneta got four hits and three runs driven in from Addison Fisher and Shabryanna Worthington added three hits.

Kenton 4, St. Marys 0

Kenton's Brailyn Thacker had three RBIs and Brynn Butler pitched a complete game and drove in the fourth run.

Miller City 8, Ottoville 0

Taylor Michel went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for Miller City.

Leipsic 8, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Ali Hermiller tossed a complete game, holding Pandora-Gilboa to two runs on five hits while recording 12 strikeouts.

Ava Henry went 3 for 5 out of the leadoff spot and drove in three runs for the Vikings.

Fort Recovery 9, Anna 3

Ava Grisez drove in three runs for the Indians.

Tinora 4, Lincolnview 1; Lincolnview 11, Tinora 1

Taylor Post and Sydney Fackler each had two hits in a game two victory for Lincolnview.

Addysen Stevens had three hits in a game-one loss.

Delphos Jefferson 15, Bluffton 5

Claire Brinkman got the win and went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI. Micyah Eberle also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Minster 15, New Bremen 4

Minster's Hannah Oldiges had five RBI, including a grand slam. Addison Inskeep and Emma Linn also homered in the win.

Upper Scioto Valley 17, Perry 8

Patiance Cole went 4 for 5 with four RBI for the Rams in the win.

Perry got two hits and three RBI from Hannah Johnson.

Versailles 8, Marion Local 7

Ada 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Liberty-Benton 10, Allen East 2

Defiance 9, Bath 8

Parkway 19, St. Henry 0

TENNIS

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Van Wert 0

Shawnee 4, St. Marys 1