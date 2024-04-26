Prep report: Superior baseball breaks out in big inning

Apr. 20—Superior baseball busted out big-time, scoring 15 runs in the fourth inning of a 19-7 home win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on Saturday.

Control was a problem for Titans pitching in the inning but Superior did have eight hits in its own right, including a bases-clearing triple from Calvin Anderson, followed by an RBI single from Anderson in the same inning.

Jayce Rue and Tanner Leno had three hits apiece.

The day before, Rice Lake got the better of the Spartans, 14-4, despite three hits from Hudson Helenius and two each from Rue and Leno.

The Greyhounds scored first but not again in a heavy road defeat on Saturday.

Jack Teachworth drove in Cade Fladmark with an RBI singe in the top of the first inning but East had just two hits the rest of the way and played from behind after the Bears scored six in the third inning.

Fladmark pitched 2 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Noah Sundquist gave the Tigers six strong innings in a road win on Saturday.

Sundquist allowed three runs, one earned, on one hit in six innings. He struck out seven and walked three. He also went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three times.

The Thunderhawks tied it up with three runs in the top of the seventh inning but put too many runners on the basepaths in the bottom half, and an RBI single won it for Eagan.

Ari Lamppa and Jake Garski had two hits apiece for Rapids (2-2).

The Thunderhawks knocked off North Branch 8-1 in Cambridge on Friday on a combined two-hitter between Gavin Moen (four innings) and Sam Dick (three innings).

Caleb Gunderson, Klous Jones and Dom Broberg had three hits apiece.

Taylor Morley cracked double digits in strikeouts for the Wolverines in a home win at Seppi Field in Eveleth.

She sat down 10 C-I batters while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.

Emma Lamppa homered in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, only for the visitors to even it up in the next half-inning. Chance Colbert put the Wolverines in front for good with a one-out RBI triple, then came home easily on an RBI double by Mattelyn Seppi.

Colbert, Seppi and Anna Westby had two hits apiece.

Karly Nichols and Ashlyn Sutherland provided the support at the top of the batting order for the Tigers, each recording three hits in a road win on Saturday, April 20.

Northwestern also scored early, staking pitcher Ellie Peterson to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Peterson K'ed 11 Prescott batters, giving up four hits and three runs.

Esko bounced back from a heavy defeat to club Willmar on Saturday in Rochester.

In the Willmar win, Esko scored four times in the first inning and five in the fourth.

Rilee Durovec, Clara Swanson and Hannah Swanson put up two hits apiece for Esko, which had 11 hits, five of them doubles.

Keira Leach allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and no walks.

In their other game, Simley held Esko to a single hit from Elly Barta.

The Rebels played a series of high-scoring close games on Saturday in Zumbrota, Minnesota, coming away 1-2.

Against host Zumbrota-Mazeppa, a three-run sixth from the home team proved decisive, but not before Megan Hattenberger went a team-best 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

In the win over the Raiders, MLWR scored seven runs in the fourth inning, which made up for allowing seven in the bottom of the sixth. Mackenzie Hoffmann had a grand slam to mark the Rebels' big fourth, one of three (Sandra Ribich, Isabella Emmons) homers for MLWR in the game.

Hoffman went 3-for-4 with another homer in the third game vs. St. Anthony Village, but the Rebels stranded the tying run on the basepaths.