PREP GOLF: West Point boys, girls claim sub-state titles to earn state berths

May 7—West Point's varsity golf teams swept the titles at Tuesday's Class 4A-5A (North 2) sub-state tournament.

The Warriors tied with Randolph at 311 but won a subsequent playoff to take home the top hardware.

Bailey Sutter garnered medalist honors following a 5-under 67. Rawlin Sutter (71), TB Pendley (82) and Braxton Morton (91) produced other counting scores. Rawlin Sutter's 1-under round tied him for third overall.

Case Pinion (107) also competed at Twin Bridges.

Brooklyn Sutter, meanwhile, guided West Point's girls to the title with an even-par 72 — good for fourth overall in the tournament. Charli Aris and Allie Freeman both secured rounds of 82 to help the Warriors finish with a team total of 236 — besting runner-up Alexandria (239) by three shots.

Hallie Wheeler (102) also competed for West Point.

The Warriors will participate in the state golf tournament next week (May 13-14) at RTJ The Shoals.

