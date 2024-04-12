Premier Division: Derry City held to 2-2 draw by Drogheda United

Ronan Boyce and Warren Davis challenge for the ball at Weavers Park [Inpho]

Derry City are still searching for their first away win of the season after a 2-2 draw with Drogheda United.

The Candystripes fell behind after just three minutes thanks to Warren Davis' first goal of the season.

They went in ahead at the break however as goals from Michael Duffy and Will Patching had them in the ascendancy.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men could not hang on as Frantz Pierrot's first goal for the Drogs pegged them back with just five minutes remaining.

The second-placed Brandywell side will have added frustration as they failed to fully capitalise on Premier Division leaders Shelbourne's first defeat of the season against Bohemians and they now trail Shels by five points after that 2-1 reverse for the pacesetters.

Derry City arrived at Weavers Park looking to complete a back-to-back Louth double having disposed of struggling Dundalk last week.

That victory ended a three-game winless streak but the Candystripes found themselves behind early on when left back Ciaran Coll switched off from a throw-in, allowing Oisin Gallagher space to cross. The Lincoln City loanee picked out Davis who finished first-time past Brian Maher.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men rallied though and gradually started getting back into the game.

Drogheda lost both starting full-backs to injury in the first half and the visitors took advantage while left back Jamie Weir was off with an attack down his vacated side.

It was Paul McMullan's cross that picked out Duffy at the back post and he sent a bullet header past Jethren Barr on 29 minutes.

Shortly after Danny Mullen volleyed wide from close range, Barr was again left clutching at thin air on the stroke of half-time with a stunning long-range Patching strike turning the game on its head and sending Derry in ahead at the break.

The visitors almost opened up a two-goal advantage on 57 minutes when Ronan Boyce's beautifully-weighted cross from the right was glanced against the post by the head of Mullen.

Kevin Doherty's men were pushing for an equaliser and Hayden Cann and Darragh Markey came close with a header and a powerful low shot respectively with just over 20 minutes to go. Neither troubled Maher in the City goal.

A passive second half from Derry was punished by Pierrot's first Drogheda goal after his 20-goal season at Athlone Town last year. The Haitian's 85th minute strike was rifled into the corner via the inside of the post.

Derry will welcome champions Shamrock Rovers, who sit third, to the north west next Friday.