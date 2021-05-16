Predicting every SEC team’s final 2021 record
The 2021 SEC football season will be here before we know it and the nation’s most powerful conference is hoping to bring home another national title.
With Alabama and Georgia looking to be the league’s top programs for the upcoming season, there’s a chance that the SEC could once again see two teams make it into the College Football Playoff.
We attempted to predict each team’s final record in 2021 and tried to account for the craziness that can ensue on any given Saturday in the fall (hence LSU losing to UCLA in the opening week).
Here is our final projected record for each team in the conference this season. Don’t be too harsh on us.
Auburn: 7-5
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) dives in for a running touchdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Georgia defeated Auburn 21-14. Syndication: Montgomery
Losses: Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama
Texas A&M: 10-2
Nov 2, 2019; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrates after a sack against the UTSA Roadrunners during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Alabama, LSU
LSU: 10-2
Oct 13, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Devin White (40) and Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: UCLA, Alabama
Ole Miss: 8-4
Oct 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M
Mississippi State: 4-8
ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Dillon Johnson #23 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half with Charles Cross #67 and Greg Eiland #55 at Sanford Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Losses: NC State, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss
Arkansas: 5-7
Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) gets past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) and goes on to score a touchdown during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, Alabama
Alabama: 12-0
Sep 9, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al celebrates after a score against Fresno State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Undefeated. Key wins: Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn
Vanderbilt: 2-10
Oct 6, 2018; Athens, GA, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Jamauri Wakefield (32) runs against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Colorado State, Stanford, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Kentucky: 7-5
Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) celebrates with defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) and defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) after an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Florida, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville
Tennessee: 7-5
ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Kivon Bennett #95 of the Tennessee Volunteers recovers a fumble by Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs for a touchdown during the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Losses: Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss
South Carolina: 4-8
Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a reception over South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back John Dixon (22) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY
Losses: Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Clemson
Missouri: 6-6
Sep 21, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) hands off to running back Tyler Badie (1) during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas
Florida: 9-3
Oct 5, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; General view of the Florida Gators marching band and the stadium prior to the game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Losses: Alabama, LSU, Georgia
Georgia: 11-1
Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) scores a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY
Losses: Clemson
