Predicting 49ers starting offense before training camp

The 49ers throughout training camp will have a handful of tough roster decisions to make on the offensive side of the ball. Chief among them will be how they handle the quarterback situation. Beyond that there aren’t many question marks for the club as far as starters go on offense.

Most of the hard choices for the coaching staff will come down the depth chart. They’ll have to piece together a roster in a way that’s going to force them to cut some players who will probably land jobs on other NFL rosters.

The good news is the starting lineup should for the most part be set.

We went through and made a prediction for what the 49ers’ starting lineup will look like on offense, and it looks largely the same as it did last season. In fact, we were hard-pressed to find any starting spots on offense that are legitimately up for grabs.

Since the 49ers run a lot of 21 personnel with two running backs and one tight end, we went with that formation for our predicted starters:

Quarterback

Brock Purdy

All indications from the 49ers say that Purdy will get the first crack at the starting job based on his terrific showing to end last season. Assuming he remains on track to start the season opener, he’ll be under center Week 1 in Pittsburgh.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey

There’ll be some form of a committee this year thanks to McCaffrey’s versatility, but he’s the starter.

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk

Last year wasn’t Juszczyk’s best with the 49ers, but he’s still the best. fullback in the NFL and a key to San Francisco’s offense.

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

There’s no real mystery here. Barring injury they’ll be the team’s top two wide receivers with Jauan Jennings in line as the third option.

Tight end

George Kittle

Figuring out the starter here is easy. It’s the backups that come with huge question marks in a group that could look dramatically different this year.

Left tackle

Trent Williams

There may not be a better player in the NFL than Williams.

Left guard

Aaron Banks

After a rocky start to his career, Banks bounced back to start every game last season and acquitted himself well. There won’t be a ton of competition for this spot either.

Center

Jake Brendel

Brendel is another player who had a lot to prove last season – his first as a full-time starter. He was good enough to earn a four-year contract from the 49ers this offseason.

Right guard

Spencer Burford

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster has said the starting RG job is Burford’s to lose. He was fine there last season as a rookie, but now he’ll need to take a step forward in Year 2 where he isn’t rotating with another player at the position.

Right tackle

Colton McKivitz

Foerster also said the starting job belongs to McKivitz. The 49ers made that pretty clear this offseason when they signed McKivitz to a two-year deal and didn’t make any substantial investments in depth behind him.

