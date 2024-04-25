Power responds to St. Petersburg penalty

Will Power took to social media to offer his response to IndyCar’s penalties against Team Penske for improper use of push-to-pass power boost at St. Petersburg, which included a loss of 10 points for Power’s No. 12 Verizon Chevy alongside the disqualifications of the cars driven by teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

IndyCar noted that Power did not gain any competitive advantage by improper use of push-to-pass while his teammates were determined to have done so, leading to the points penalty rather than a full disqualification for the No. 12. However, the 12 team was also fined $25,000 and forfeited all prize money from the race, as did the team’s other two entries.

“I was disappointed to learn about the penalty that we received this week from IndyCar,” Power posted on Instagram. “There was an oversight by our team and I was unaware of the situation until it was brought to our attention following Long Beach.

“As per the rules, I did not utilize the P2P capabilities during any start or restart during the St. Petersburg race. While I accept the penalty, I want it to be known that I did nothing wrong and followed the rules. Now we move forward and my focus is on Barber.”

Story originally appeared on Racer