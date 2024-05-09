A potential Lakers trade target may actually become available

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to become championship contenders again while LeBron James is still with them and playing at a high level, they will have to make at least one significant roster move this offseason.

They have a good, if not a very good, roster right now. But it is at least a bit short of being a true championship-caliber roster.

Arguably the Lakers’ biggest need is an upgrade in the backcourt, and ideally a ball-handling guard who can score and push the pace. Such a player could significantly reduce James’ workload and allow him to continue to age gracefully as he nears his 40th birthday.

One big name discussed as a potential Lakers trade target is Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It has been rumored that he may want out of Cleveland, but now, that seems like more of a tangible possibility, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Via Bleacher Report:

“The Cavaliers are still competing, but many in NBA circles believe that, barring a title, Mitchell will force his way out of Cleveland this offseason,” wrote Pincus.

There is seemingly a better chance of the city of Cleveland falling into Lake Erie anytime soon than there is of the Cavs winning the NBA championship this season. They currently trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics 1-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

At least on the surface, Mitchell seems like the ideal third star to pair with James and Anthony Davis. He is a dynamic and explosive scorer, a capable secondary facilitator and a big-game performer. At age 27, he would also still be in his prime once James either retires or leaves the Lakers.

But he wouldn’t exactly be cheap for them to acquire via trade. It remains to be seen if the Cavs would play fair with L.A. in potential trade talks or even if he would become available via trade.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire