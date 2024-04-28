POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ pick of OL Christian Jones in Round 5

The Arizona Cardinals had two fifth-round draft picks this year and used the second of them to select offensive tackle Christian Jones, who played tackle for Texas.

Jones was at Texas for six seasons, and started for four years, mostly at right tackle.

He is 6-5 and 305 pounds with long 34.5-inch arms. He ran the 40 in 5.04 seconds, which is good, but has an athletic red flag of a three-cone time of 8.09 seconds (8.00 seconds at his pro day).

He projects as tackle depth.

What do you think of the pick?

Give it a grade in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can see the live results to the poll linked here.

