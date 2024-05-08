PODCAST: Which Cardinals are on the chopping block after NFL draft?





The NFL draft is complete and the Arizona Cardinals have added over a dozen new rookies to the roster. In this edition of the show, cohost Seth Cox (from SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds) and I discuss which veteran players from last season are now firmly on the chopping block with the addition of these draft picks.

Before that, we go over the addition of new linebacker Markus Bailey and the visit of veteran receiver Zay Jones. And to close the show, we go over the jersey numbers of the Cardinals’ 12 draft picks.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The signing of LB Markus Bailey and the visit of WR Zay Jones

(17:02) Players on the chopping block with new draftees

(50:24) Rookie uniform numbers

