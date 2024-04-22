Pod: It's Scottie and Nelly's world, and we're all just living in it

No, this is not a repeat: Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda won another golf tournament this week.

It's now 4-for-5 for Scheffler and five in a row for Korda, who captured her second major title at the Chevron Championship on Sunday.

In this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav", the guys tackle each of those competing storylines – as well as the similarities that bind them together during what has been an epic spring stretch.

Plus, they look into the interesting dynamics of 15-year-old Miles Russell tying for 20th at a Korn Ferry Tour event given the recent trends in the sport.

0:00: GOOD MORNING: Scottie Scheffler wakes up early to polish off another W at the RBC Hertiage.

05:00: RACK 'EM UP: That's now 10 wins for Scottie – and in relatively short order, too.

10:00: HELLO, IS ANYBODY THERE?: Who will step up and rival Scheffler? We throw out a few names.

21:00: ON ANOTHER LEVEL: Speaking of inevitable ... Nelly Korda wins her second major, and fifth tournament in a row.

25:00: IT'S A MOVEMENT: Will Nelly's dominance energize the women's game?

31:30: NEW DEFINITION OF 'PRECOCIOUS': 15-year-old Miles Russell top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour. What does it mean?

38:30: HAPPY 21ST: Rex and his son drink around the world at Epcot.