Play suspended Tuesday as inclement weather rocks early-week preparations at 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PGA Championship week is off to a soggy start in the Bluegrass State.

Practice round play was officially suspended at 9:50 a.m. ET due to potentially dangerous weather on Tuesday morning as the field of 156 players began their preparations for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Competitors and players were asked to seek shelter immediately.

The hourly forecast according to the Weather Channel called for thunderstorms for the rest of the day as well as Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast for Friday’s second round and early Saturday morning during the third round. As of now, expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 80s for Thursday and Sunday.

Horn blows at 9:51 here at Valhalla. Gonna be a wet and weird start to PGA Championship week. pic.twitter.com/cwIgdvZrCL — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) May 14, 2024

This week marks the 106th edition of the PGA of America’s flagship event and the fourth time it’s been played at Valhalla (1996, 2000, 2011). The club has also hosted the Senior PGA Championship (2004, 2011) and the Ryder Cup (2008).

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

The PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo:…

The PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A display at entrance at the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for…

A display at entrance at the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo:…

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Pin flags available inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the…

Pin flags available inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo:…

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A golf shirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the…

A golf shirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A women's visor inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the…

A women's visor inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A lululemon sweatshirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the…

A lululemon sweatshirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Hats inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA…

Hats inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A girl's golf shirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for…

A girl's golf shirt inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Branded merchandise inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

Pin flags inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024…

Pin flags inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

The checkout area inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the…

The checkout area inside the PGA Shops at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the 2024 PGA Championship. (Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier Journal)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A souvenir golf ball in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf…

A souvenir golf ball in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo:…

A hat in the PGA Shops at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek