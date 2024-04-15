Texas A&M baseball climb to the top spot in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll

There's a new sheriff in town for Week 9 and they reside in the great state of Texas. The Texas A&M Aggie baseball team (32-4, 11-4 SEC) has captured the number one spot in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after going 4-0 during the week and sweeping the No. 6 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores impressively. They hit a total of nine home runs over the weekend outscoring Vanderbilt 36-6 for their sweep of a ranked opponent since 2016.

If their weekly resume wasn't already ready enough the previous two top teams both lost their series over the weekend. Arkansas dropped two out of three to Alabama and Clemson did the same to NC State.

After those developments it was all but written in stone that A&M would be the new No. 1 team in the country when the polls dropped. There is still a lot of baseball left to be played, but this solidified what a lot of experts have been saying about Jim Schlossnalge's Aggies.

Here are the complete Week 9 rankings.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Texas A&M 32-4 764 22 3 +2 1/10 2 Arkansas 30-5 738 7 1 -1 1/5 3 Tennessee 30-6 703 1 4 +1 3/8 4 Oregon State 29-5 656 0 5 +1 2/7 5 Kentucky 30-5 628 1 8 +3 5/NR 6 Clemson 29-6 627 0 2 -4 2/11 7 Florida State 30-5 577 0 9 +2 7/NR 8 Virginia 28-8 528 0 10 +2 8/15 8 Duke 26-10 528 0 7 -1 7/14 10 East Carolina 27-8 505 0 11 +1 10/16 11 North Carolina 29-7 491 0 12 +1 7/17 12 Vanderbilt 26-10 432 0 6 -6 3/14 13 Wake Forest 24-11 369 0 15 +2 1/22 14 Alabama 24-12 307 0 17 +3 10/18 15 Louisiana 28-9 267 0 24 +9 15/NR 16 UC Irvine 25-7 264 0 14 -2 14/NR 17 Oklahoma State 25-11 258 0 25 +8 17/NR 18 Oregon 25-10 235 0 22 +4 18/NR 19 Dallas Baptist 26-8 184 0 13 -6 8/NR 20 Coastal Carolina 24-11 183 0 20 - 15/21 21 South Carolina 25-11 172 0 NR +5 14/NR 22 Virginia Tech 23-10 115 0 16 -6 15/NR 23 Georgia 27-9 93 0 NR +6 23/NR 24 West Virginia 22-13 81 0 NR +13 24/NR 25 Indiana State 27-7 77 0 NR +2 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Florida; No. 19 UCF; No. 21 Nebraska; No. 23 Mississippi State;

Others Receiving Votes

Arizona 64; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 27; Mississippi State 23; Florida 22; North Carolina State 21; Lamar 19; Texas Tech 14; Northeastern 13; UC Santa Barbara 11; UCF 10; Campbell 10; Utah 9; Creighton 7; Georgetown 2; Georgia Tech 1;

Texas A&M will face Air Force on Tuesday, April 16, at 4:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

