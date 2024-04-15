Texas A&M baseball climb to the top spot in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll
There's a new sheriff in town for Week 9 and they reside in the great state of Texas. The Texas A&M Aggie baseball team (32-4, 11-4 SEC) has captured the number one spot in the USA TODAY Coaches poll after going 4-0 during the week and sweeping the No. 6 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores impressively. They hit a total of nine home runs over the weekend outscoring Vanderbilt 36-6 for their sweep of a ranked opponent since 2016.
If their weekly resume wasn't already ready enough the previous two top teams both lost their series over the weekend. Arkansas dropped two out of three to Alabama and Clemson did the same to NC State.
After those developments it was all but written in stone that A&M would be the new No. 1 team in the country when the polls dropped. There is still a lot of baseball left to be played, but this solidified what a lot of experts have been saying about Jim Schlossnalge's Aggies.
Here are the complete Week 9 rankings.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
Texas A&M
32-4
764
22
3
+2
1/10
2
Arkansas
30-5
738
7
1
-1
1/5
3
Tennessee
30-6
703
1
4
+1
3/8
4
Oregon State
29-5
656
0
5
+1
2/7
5
Kentucky
30-5
628
1
8
+3
5/NR
6
Clemson
29-6
627
0
2
-4
2/11
7
Florida State
30-5
577
0
9
+2
7/NR
8
Virginia
28-8
528
0
10
+2
8/15
8
Duke
26-10
528
0
7
-1
7/14
10
East Carolina
27-8
505
0
11
+1
10/16
11
North Carolina
29-7
491
0
12
+1
7/17
12
Vanderbilt
26-10
432
0
6
-6
3/14
13
Wake Forest
24-11
369
0
15
+2
1/22
14
Alabama
24-12
307
0
17
+3
10/18
15
Louisiana
28-9
267
0
24
+9
15/NR
16
UC Irvine
25-7
264
0
14
-2
14/NR
17
Oklahoma State
25-11
258
0
25
+8
17/NR
18
Oregon
25-10
235
0
22
+4
18/NR
19
Dallas Baptist
26-8
184
0
13
-6
8/NR
20
Coastal Carolina
24-11
183
0
20
-
15/21
21
South Carolina
25-11
172
0
NR
+5
14/NR
22
Virginia Tech
23-10
115
0
16
-6
15/NR
23
Georgia
27-9
93
0
NR
+6
23/NR
24
West Virginia
22-13
81
0
NR
+13
24/NR
25
Indiana State
27-7
77
0
NR
+2
25/NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Florida; No. 19 UCF; No. 21 Nebraska; No. 23 Mississippi State;
Others Receiving Votes
Arizona 64; Nebraska 40; Oklahoma 27; Mississippi State 23; Florida 22; North Carolina State 21; Lamar 19; Texas Tech 14; Northeastern 13; UC Santa Barbara 11; UCF 10; Campbell 10; Utah 9; Creighton 7; Georgetown 2; Georgia Tech 1;
Texas A&M will face Air Force on Tuesday, April 16, at 4:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball climb to the top spot in the new USA TODAY Coaches Poll