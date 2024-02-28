Clemson basketball escapes with 69-62 win against Pittsburgh

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball completed its two-game homestand at Littlejohn Coliseum and defeated Pittsburgh 69-62 Tuesday night for its third straight win.

The Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) started the game with four turnovers, and the Panthers (18-10, 10-7) built a 10-point lead after scoring five 3-pointers. Pittsburgh forced them to take difficult shots, including fadeaway jumpers and contested shots in the paint.

But Clemson battled back to cut the lead to 31-27 at halftime, thanks to timely free throws and 3-pointers from Chase Hunter, Joseph Girard III and PJ Hall.

The Tigers took the lead, 32-31, for the first time with 17:59 remaining in the game after Ian Schieffelin’s and-one layup and made free throw. Teams exchanged leads over the course of the second half, and it was Clemson that took firm control of the game thanks to Josh Beadle’s back-to-back layups with 6:09 remaining.

As the Panthers battled back, it was Schieffelin’s 3-pointer that put the Tigers up 61-56 with 4:08 remaining. The margin was too much for Pittsburgh to overcome as Clemson shot over 50% from the field and 3-point range in the second half.

Girard and Hunter scored 15 points apiece and Hall and Schieffelin recorded double-doubles – Hall with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Schieffelin with 15 points and 12 boards.

This low-scoring victory allowed Clemson to complete the regular-season sweep of Pittsburgh and to remain in the top five in ACC standings.

Here are two takeaways from this huge win and what lies ahead for the Tigers.

Clemson basketball contains Pitt’s Blake Hinson

Hinson entered Tuesday’s game second in the ACC in points per game with 18.9, shooting 42.2% from 3-point range. But Clemson held the senior guard to six points, including 2-of-9 from the field. He was also 0-of-4 from 3-point range. This is the fewest amount he has scored since Dec. 20.

Hinson’s 6-foot-7 frame forced lengthy Jack Clark and Chauncey Wiggins to guard, and both performed well against him. Their stout defense caused the Panthers to give the ball to someone else, which help lift Clemson to victory.

Clemson overcomes first-half turnover problem

The Tigers started the game out of sorts, committing seven turnovers in the first half. Pittsburgh’s stifling defense forced traveling violations and recorded three steals.

The Tigers cut their turnovers in the second half to only four to finish with 11 total. But, they have committed at least six first-half turnovers in five of their last six games. They committed double-digit turnovers in four of their last six games. This is something to monitor with the ACC Tournament on the horizon.

What's next?

Clemson will travel on the road for the second-to-las time, facing Notre Dame (10-17, 5-11) Saturday. The Tigers have won just twice in their last five games against the Fighting Irish.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball beats Pittsburgh 69-62