5 Clemson football players with most to prove in spring practice include Antonio Williams

CLEMSON – It feels like the college football season just ended, but it is back with spring practice starting Wednesday for Clemson football.

The Tigers return 10 players who started on offense and eight on defense, including linebacker Barrett Carter, in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky in December. They also added the 11th-ranked recruiting class in 2024, per the 247Sports Composite, that included two five-star players.

Coach Dabo Swinney will have to overcome the losses of running back Will Shipley, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., defensive back Nate Wiggins and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro – all of whom opted to go pro. He will also have to figure out how to replace the production of wide receiver Beaux Collins and safety Andrew Mukuba, who transferred.

Clemson football will give us a glimpse of what to expect entering the 2024 season during the spring. Here's a look at the five players with the most to prove at spring practice:

WR Antonio Williams

After leading the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards in his freshman year in 2022, Williams' sophomore season was derailed by ankle and foot injuries. He logged 22 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns through five games in 2023. His injury allowed Tyler Brown and Troy Sellato to get more playing time.

Williams has the chance to reclaim a prominent role in the offense this spring in a receiver room that is one of Clemson's great unknowns.

TE Jake Briningstool

Briningstool will also have to contribute consistently in the passing game. He is coming off his best season in college, setting career highs with 50 receptions, 498 yards and five touchdowns (led the team).

Yet, most of Briningstool's production came in three games last season against Miami, NC State and Kentucky (total of 310 receiving yards). Outside of those games, he never exceeded over 50 receiving yards.

The senior's production was limited because of the passing struggles last season, but he will be crucial for Clemson's offense as the team figures out its wide receiver room. Briningstool brings size and athleticism to the Tigers.

DE Cade Denhoff

With the losses of defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll because their eligibility ended, someone has to step up opposite T.J. Parker, who was second on the team in tackles for loss (12.5) and tied first in sacks (5.5).

Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph has his work cut out for him, but the player expected to fill that opening is Denhoff, a junior. He played in 170 snaps across 13 games last season and logged 15 tackles (one for loss).

Denhoff hasn't excelled so far at Clemson, but this spring is a chance for him to showcase why he can hold down the starting defensive end job.

CB Avieon Terrell

Replacing Wiggins, who many NFL Draft analysts say will go in the first round, in the secondary won't be a simple task. Yet, Terrell, who started the last five games, showed he can hold down the starting cornerback position in his freshman year.

The sophomore logged one interception and five pass deflections in 2023 and displayed physicality at the corner position that can throw receivers off their game. Terrell and sophomore Shelton Lewis had solid debut seasons.

K Robert Gunn III

Gunn lost the starting kicker job last season after missing three field goals and an extra point in the first three games. This led to Swinney bringing on former walk-on Jonathan Weitz, citing maturity as a factor.

After not place kicking in the final 10 games, the sophomore can prove he can be the starting kicker again in 2024. He must display it during spring practice to get coaches to believe in him.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football spring practice: Dabo Swinney players will most to prove