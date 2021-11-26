Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Pitt vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (9-2), Syracuse (5-6)

Pitt vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Syracuse running game has hit a bit of a wall.

There’s no passing game whatsoever with Garrett Shrader at quarterback, but star RB Sean Tucker keeps on rumbling – it’s not enough. The Orange have amassed just 420 yards of total offense over the last two games – road losses to Louisville and NC State – and the defense isn’t picking up the slack.

The Cardinals scored 41, the Wolfpack scored 41, and now the Orange D has to deal with the second-best offense in college football behind Ohio State. But that’s not the real issue.

The Panther defense continues to be amazing at getting into the backfield, the run D is allowing fewer than 100 yards per game, and the entire formula should equal a blowout win over a tam that’s flailing at the exact worst time.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Pitt doesn’t need this game at all.

It already has the Coastal Division wrapped up and is off to the ACC Championship next week, and the last thing it wants to do is tax itself or put any key parts at risk.

The team will go through the motion and will want to win to keep the winning momentum going, but again, there’s no point in doing anything but use this game as a chance for the reserves to get in some good work.

Even with the starters in, it’s not like the offense is going to show anything funky or risk getting star QB Kenny Pickett popped or banged up in any way.

On the flip side, Syracuse needs this to go bowling.

What’s Going To Happen

A bad 2019 Syracuse team ended the season with a thrilling win over Wake Forest. The 2018 team close out string with a regular season finale win over Boston College.

The defense might have crashed, and the offense has lost its mojo, but back at home in the dome and with the season on the line – and again, with nothing for Pitt to play for other than pride – the Orange will push ahead and pull this off.

If Pitt needed this in any way it would be a blowout for the best team in the ACC. In this, the Panthers will – and should – be more interested in how the Atlantic Division race played out to know what to prepare for.

Pitt vs Syracuse Prediction, Lines

Syracuse 30, Pitt 27

Line: Pitt -13, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

