Pirates prospect Owen Kellington undergoes Tommy John surgery

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Owen Kellington underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday morning, he announced on his Instagram account.

The operation was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who recently performed knee surgery on Pirates catcher Jason Delay.

Kellington was selected by the Pirates in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of high school in Vermont.

