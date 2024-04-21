Pirates Preview: Pérez Looks to Play Role of Stopper

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (11-10) dropped their fifth game in a row after falling 4-2 to the Boston Red Sox (12-10) on Saturday evening at PNC Park.

Mitch Keller allowed four runs in six innings pitched and the Pirates’ offense continued to struggle. Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford held the Pirates to one run in six innings.

The Pirates will attempt to break out the bats and put an end to their skid with veteran lefty Martín Pérez on the mound.

