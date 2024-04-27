Pirates Preview: Bucs, Pérez Looking to Bounce Back

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Quinn Priester had the best start of his career against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-0.

Priester shutout San Francisco (13-14) across six innings pitched on three hits and struck out six batters, the second-most he’s had in a start in the big leagues.

Despite Priester’s best efforts, the Pirates (13-14) once again fell flat at the plate and David Bednar surrendered a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to Patrick Bailey.

The Pirates will look to get back to .500 on Saturday night.

