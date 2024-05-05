Pirates Preview: Bucs going for series win over Rockies

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jack Suwinski gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 1-0 walk-off win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday evening to put an end to a five-game losing streak.

Suwinski’s game-winning base hit came after rookie sensation Jared Jones delivered his best start of the year. The right-hander allowed just one hit in seven innings and struck out 10 batters without any walks.

The Pirates will go for the series win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Channel 11 sits down with grieving family of woman killed in Oakland construction site accident Woman killed when large steel cylinder escapes construction site near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers VIDEO: Runners at the ready as the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is underway DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts