PGMOL pushing to allow VAR decisions to be communicated to crowd

Professional Game Match Officials Limited technical director Howard Webb believes there could be communications between the officials and the crowd (Andrew Matthews/PA). (PA Archive)

Howard Webb, the head of Premier League referees says PGMOL would like VAR decisions to be communicated to the crowd during matches.

However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) who are the “independent guardians of the football rules of association football” have regulations in place that do not allow any discussions between officials to be broadcast live inside a stadium.

PGMOL are instead pushing for referees to be allowed to explain their decisions to the crowd when they are called over to the pitchside monitor to review an incident.

"We’re looking at it and keeping an open mind about whether that’s something we could utilise in the Premier League," Webb said on Sky Sports’ Mic’d Up.

Announcing decisions to the crowd when being called over to the pitchside monitor is not something new, it was used during the 2023 women’s World Cup.

Semi-automated offsides will also be introduced into the English top-flight from next season, although the technology will not reportedly be in place from the start of the season, instead it will be introduced after the first few weeks of the campaign.

When asked about the semi-automated offside calls, Webb said: "It will make us quicker in a lot of situations involving tight offsides.”

Webb also admitted that Nottingham Forest should have been awarded a penalty during their Premier League match against Everton, which caused the midlands club to publicly criticise VAR official Stuart Attwell, claiming that he lacked impartiality as a Luton fan.

Forest had three penalty appeals turned down during the match in question, and later demanded that the audio between officials be released by PGMOL.

When asked about the incident, Webb admitted that Attwell should have sent the referee Anthony Taylor to the pitchside monitor.