PGA Championship 2024 Thursday first round tee times and groups

The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, gets underway Thursday morning. Tee times and groups for the first two rounds were released at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Defending champion and three-time Wanamaker Trophy winner Brooks Koepka, who is coming off a win in his most recent start at LIV Golf Singapore, is paired with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

World No. 1 and winner of four of his last five starts Scottie Scheffler is back for the first time since his win at the RBC Heritage. Scheffler and his wife, Meredith welcomed their first child last week. The Texas is paired with Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

Here are the tee times and groups for the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship. If you’re looking for how to watch information, you can find it here.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:15 a.m. Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel 7:26 a.m. Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles 7:37 a.m. Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace 7:48 a.m. Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune 7:59 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith 8:10 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole 8:21 a.m. Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap 8:32 a.m. John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre 8:43 a.m. Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez 8:54 a.m. Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen 9:05 a.m. Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee 9:16 a.m. Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 9:27 a.m. Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen 12:45 p.m. David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns 12:56 p.m. Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Makajima 1:07 p.m. Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English 1:18 p.m. Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:29 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel 1:40 p.m. Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann 1:51 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:02 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cam Young 2:13 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler 2:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris 2:35 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington 2:46 p.m. Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy 2:57 p.m. Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, S.H. Kim

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:20 a.m. Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk 7:31 a.m. Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray 7:42 a.m. Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley 7:53 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 8:04 a.m. Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley 8:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose 8:26 a.m. Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 8:37 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 8:48 a.m. Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala 8:59 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood 9:10 a.m. Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor 9:21 a.m. Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester 9:32 a.m. Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui 12:40 p.m. Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori 12:51 p.m. Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith 1:02 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman 1:13 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren 1:24 p.m. Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston 1:35 p.m. Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari 1:46 p.m. Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard 1;57 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes 2:08 p.m. Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler 2:19 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell 2:30 p.m. John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson 2:41 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti 2:52 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

