PGA Championship 2024 interview schedule: When Tiger, Rory, Brooks and Scottie talk
The PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ahead of the men's second major of the season, some of the game's biggest names will address the media. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule (all times EDT):
Monday, May 13:
2 p.m.: Ben Pollard (2024 PGA Professional champion)
Tuesday, May 14:
9 a.m.: Justin Thomas
9:30 a.m.: Max Homa
10:30 a.m.: Michael Block
11 a.m.: PGA of America officials
Noon: Tiger Woods
12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
1 p.m.: Jon Rahm
3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka
3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele
Wednesday, May 15:
9 a.m.: Rory McIlroy