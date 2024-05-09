Advertisement

PGA Championship 2024 interview schedule: When Tiger, Rory, Brooks and Scottie talk

Golf Channel
·1 min read
The PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ahead of the men's second major of the season, some of the game's biggest names will address the media. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday, May 13:

  • 2 p.m.: Ben Pollard (2024 PGA Professional champion)

Tuesday, May 14:

  • 9 a.m.: Justin Thomas

  • 9:30 a.m.: Max Homa

  • 10:30 a.m.: Michael Block

  • 11 a.m.: PGA of America officials

  • Noon: Tiger Woods

  • 12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

  • 1 p.m.: Jon Rahm

  • 3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka

  • 3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

  • 4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

Wednesday, May 15:

  • 9 a.m.: Rory McIlroy