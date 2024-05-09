PGA Championship 2024 interview schedule: When Tiger, Rory, Brooks and Scottie talk

The PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ahead of the men's second major of the season, some of the game's biggest names will address the media. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday, May 13:



2 p.m.: Ben Pollard (2024 PGA Professional champion)

Tuesday, May 14:



9 a.m.: Justin Thomas

9:30 a.m.: Max Homa

10:30 a.m.: Michael Block

11 a.m.: PGA of America officials

Noon: Tiger Woods

12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

1 p.m.: Jon Rahm

3 p.m.: Brooks Koepka

3:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

4 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

Wednesday, May 15:

