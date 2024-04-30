PFF: Chiefs sixth-round pick Kamal Hadden earned 90.4 coverage grade in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs waited until Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft to select prospects for their defense, and seem to have found a gem in their sixth-round pick Kamal Hadden.

An experienced defensive back who was exceptionally productive as a collegian, Hadden earned a 90.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season and held opposing quarterbacks to a measly 7.0 passer rating when targeted.

In three seasons as a Volunteer, Hadden tallied six interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Though he missed some time due to injuries, Hadden’s production and raw ability made him one of the most valuable selections of the sixth round.

Kamal Hadden: Career best 90.4 coverage grade in 2023 (5th among CBs) 7.0 passer rating allowed in coverage in 2023 (lowest among CBs) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a5VmkDWeWK — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) April 27, 2024

Kansas City needed to add a capable body to its secondary after trading star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed earlier in the offseason. The Chiefs may have found their replacement for him with this rookie, who is now primed to bring his ball-hawking skillset to the gridiron in Kansas City.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire