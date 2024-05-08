Penguins stay put; San Jose hits Draft jackpot

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came out of the NHL Draft lottery Tuesday evening with the 14th choice in Round 1 this summer.

Which means they likely no longer have a selection in the opening round.

Because the Penguins didn’t move into the top 10 in the draft order, their top pick will go to San Jose, as a condition of the Erik Karlsson trade last summer.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

