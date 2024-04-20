PDC European Darts Grand Prix: Luke Humphries ends losing streak against Luke Littler

Luke Humphries' previous victory over Luke Littler was in the PDC World Championship final in January [Getty Images]

Luke Humphries celebrated his first win over Luke Littler since the World Championship final as he reached the last 16 of the PDC European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Humphries won a thrilling contest 6-5, surviving a final-leg match dart and prevailing with a fine 11-dart break.

It is Humphries' first victory over Littler in eight matches since January's World Championship final.

"That record wasn't something that was playing on my mind," said Humphries.

"Luke is a fantastic player and in elite level sport, these runs of results can happen, but of course I'm relieved that run is over."

Humphries, who averaged 101 and notched five 180s to complete his comeback, will face Stephen Bunting on Sunday after he beat Ryan Searle 6-5.

Bunting survived five match darts of his own in the afternoon session, setting up the tie with Humphries in dramatic fashion.

Meanwhile, Rob Cross remained on course to defend his 2023 title with a 6-5 victory over Martin Schindler.

He will face Danny Noppert, who beat Daryl Gurney by the same scoreline earlier in the day.

Gerwyn Price comfortably beat Brendan Dolan 6-1 to set up a tie with Gary Anderson, who defeated Christian Perez 6-3.

And world number two Michael van Gerwen breezed past Johan Engstrom 6-1 to set up a match with Jonny Clayton, who edged out Chris Dobey 6-5.

Elsewhere, Doncaster's Beau Greaves claimed her first PDC Women's Series title of 2024 with a dominant 5-1 victory over Lisa Ashton in Wigan.

Two-time reigning women's world champion Greaves, who reeled off five straight legs after Ashton claimed the opener, said she was "relieved to get the win over the line" after some "up and down" form this season.

It was the second of two PDC Women's Series events held in Wigan on Saturday. In the first, the Netherlands' Noa-Lynn van Leuven fought back from 4-0 down to beat Greaves and claim her second title of the campaign.