Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King co-headlines Bellator Champions Series: Dublin
New PFL signee Paul Hughes will debut at home.
Hughes (11-1) takes on Bobby King (12-6) in the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin co-main event June 22 at 3Arena, promotion officials announced Monday. The event will stream exclusively on Max.
Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Hughes is 2-0 at 155 pounds, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes – most recently earlier this month at Cage Warriors 170.
Hawaii’s King will look to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 40-year-old’s most recent win came over Keoni Diggs at Bellator 279 in April 2022.
The Bellator Champions Series: Dublin lineup currently includes:
Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov – for welterweight title
Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King
Arlene Blencowe vs. Sinead Kavanagh
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta
Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos
Abdullah Er-Ramy vs. Simeon Powell
Brian Moore vs. Francesco Nuzzi
Marcirley Alves vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov
Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Kelly
Sara Collins vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek