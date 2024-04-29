Advertisement

Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King co-headlines Bellator Champions Series: Dublin

Farah Hannoun
·1 min read

New PFL signee Paul Hughes will debut at home.

Hughes (11-1) takes on Bobby King (12-6) in the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin co-main event June 22 at 3Arena, promotion officials announced Monday. The event will stream exclusively on Max.

Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Hughes is 2-0 at 155 pounds, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes – most recently earlier this month at Cage Warriors 170.

Hawaii’s King will look to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 40-year-old’s most recent win came over Keoni Diggs at Bellator 279 in April 2022.

The Bellator Champions Series: Dublin lineup currently includes:

  • Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov – for welterweight title

  • Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King

  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Sinead Kavanagh

  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta

  • Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos

  • Abdullah Er-Ramy vs. Simeon Powell

  • Brian Moore vs. Francesco Nuzzi

  • Marcirley Alves vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov

  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Kelly

  • Sara Collins vs. Olena Kolesnyk

  • Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie