Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King co-headlines Bellator Champions Series: Dublin

New PFL signee Paul Hughes will debut at home.

Hughes (11-1) takes on Bobby King (12-6) in the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin co-main event June 22 at 3Arena, promotion officials announced Monday. The event will stream exclusively on Max.

Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Hughes is 2-0 at 155 pounds, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes – most recently earlier this month at Cage Warriors 170.

Hawaii’s King will look to snap a two-fight losing skid. The 40-year-old’s most recent win came over Keoni Diggs at Bellator 279 in April 2022.

The Bellator Champions Series: Dublin lineup currently includes:

Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov – for welterweight title

Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King

Arlene Blencowe vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta

Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos

Abdullah Er-Ramy vs. Simeon Powell

Brian Moore vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Marcirley Alves vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov

Fabacary Diatta vs. Nathan Kelly

Sara Collins vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie