Matt Judon, Carl Davis call out Ravens' strength coaches after NFLPA survey

The NFL Players Association's recently-published NFL Player Team Report Cards have generated plenty of chatter -- including among the players themselves.

The report cards polled a total of 1,300 players, asking them to assess their own team in eight off-field categories: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff and travel. The New England Patriots didn't fare too well, ranking 24th out of 32 teams overall and receiving a C-minus or worse in four of the eight categories.

But if you ask defensive tackle Carl Davis, the Patriots' strength coaches are still much better than who he dealt with in Baltimore. Here's what Davis tweeted Wednesday night in reaction to the Ravens receiving an "F-minus" grade for their strength staff:

"I was def a victim of the strength coaches (in Baltimore). Two Labrums and multiple pec strains," Davis wrote.

Patriots Pro Bowl edge defender Matt Judon chimed in as well, claiming he told the Ravens to fire their strength coach in response to a tweet from ex-teammate Bam Bradley.

Been told them to fire him https://t.co/2hBt9Q9fLv — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 2, 2023

That prompted another response from Davis criticizing Baltimore's strength coach.

Crazy part is that dog went and said I wasnâ€™t working hard and I was being rebellious. Iâ€™m like I ainâ€™t tryna get hurt again. — Carl Davis Jr. (@Trenchwork94) March 2, 2023

The Ravens selected Davis in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft as a promising defensive tackle prospect out of Iowa. He played 13 games as a rookie but suffered an ankle injury during the 2016 preseason that forced him to miss the entire campaign. Baltimore released him prior to the 2018 season after he played in 28 of a possible 48 games.

Davis appears to have put his injury woes behind him, as he's missed only one game over the past two seasons with New England (and that was due to a coaching decision). The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive tackle is set to hit free agency in March, but it sounds like the Patriots don't have to worry about him re-signing with the Ravens.

New England's strength coaches received a B-plus grade that ranked 28th out of 32 teams, which highlights how poorly players view Baltimore's strength staff. The Patriots have yet to be called out publicly by former players for their facilities and/or training staff, but it appears they have several issues worth addressing if they want to attract top talent.