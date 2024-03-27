Patrick McCaffery entering NCAA transfer portal

Another Hawkeye is hitting the NCAA transfer portal.

Per Hawkeye Insider’s David Eickholt, the latest portal entry is redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery. The 6-foot-9, 212 pound forward averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this past season.

McCaffery shot 44.1% from the field, 31.2% from 3-point range and 78.8% from the free throw line.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source told 247Sports. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 27, 2024

“He needed to come back. He loves the game. He’s really worked hard. You look at his body and how it’s changed over the years, that’s been a more difficult process for him than it would be for other people. He needed to be able to get his body to where it is and then go perform.

“I think he also knew that this team needed leadership, and he could provide that. I’m really thrilled he’s here, and he’s doing a terrific job in all of those areas,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said of his son Patrick before the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.

McCaffery ends his Hawkeye career with 1,044 points, 382 rebounds, 145 assists. The Iowa City West product shot 42.5% for his career from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the free throw line.

McCaffery has a final season of eligibility to use elsewhere now. He joins sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen and senior guard Tony Perkins as Hawkeyes that have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

