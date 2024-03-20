Iowa guard Dasonte Bowen enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-2, 183 pound guard appeared in 51 games and started nine during his Hawkeye career. The Boston, Mass., native started eight games this season and played in 25.

Bowen ended the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season averaging 4.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. The Brewster Academy product shot 39.6% from the field, 22.2% from 3-point range and 84.6% from the free throw line.

Bowen began the season as Iowa’s starting point guard, but his minutes declined as the season went on. He last played in a game on Feb. 14 in Iowa’s 78-66 loss at Maryland.

In late February, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced that Bowen’s season was likely over due to a lingering knee injury that would require surgery.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s been trying to play through it. And it just got to the point where it was time,” McCaffery said of Bowen at the time.

Now, Bowen’s Hawkeye career is over altogether.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity He has given me to play at the highest level and to receive a top-notch education. I am grateful for the past two years at the University of Iowa and for the relationships that I have built with my coaches and teammates. The memories will last a lifetime. Moving forward, I have to do what is best for me and my future. I have entered my name into the transfer portal,” Bowen wrote on X.

Bowen arrived in Iowa City as a three-star signee per 247Sports. The service rated Bowen as the No. 26 point guard and as the No. 3 player from Massachusetts in the 2022 class.

