Iowa guard Tony Perkins enters NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa guard has entered the transfer portal. Just two days after the Hawkeyes’ season was ended at the hands of Utah in the second round of the NIT, senior guard Tony Perkins has entered into the NCAA transfer portal.

The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins has gone portaling, source told @TheFieldOf68. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2024

The 6-foot-4 guard played four seasons at Iowa, starting his last two. Over four seasons at Iowa, Perkins accumulated 1,175 points, 398 rebounds and 321 assists.

This past year was his best statistical season for the Hawkeyes, earning career-highs in points (14), assists (4.6), and rebounds (4.4) per game. Perkins was named a second-team All-Big Ten member by the coaches this season.

The decision to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere is not an entirely surprising decision for Perkins following Iowa’s season. The Hawkeyes were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament early and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Given his success in the Big Ten and his steady improvement over the years, there was bound to be interest in his services for his final season. That heavy interest is already evident with multiple schools having already reached out to him. It would not be surprising to see the Indiana native return back to his home state for his final season.

Iowa (D1) transfer Tony Perkins has heard from the following schools in the first hour since entering the portal, source told @ThePortalReport: Ole Miss

Arizona State

Arkansas

Mizzou

Oklahoma

Indiana

Nebraska

UCLA

Miami

BYU Transfer Recruitment Tracker: https://t.co/5wE9OJngSW pic.twitter.com/oNh6qSfu52 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 26, 2024

For the Hawkeyes, this is the second guard to enter the portal after Dasonte Bowen entered his name a week ago. Neither departure is all that surprising to fans, but it certainly does shrink the guard depth for the team.

They have a potential playmaker at point guard in Brock Harding, but then outside of him it’s pretty unknown. Harding himself, while showing tremendous flashes his freshman year, is still an unknown.

It will be interesting to see how Fran McCaffery addresses the team’s need at the guard spots. Does he try to develop from within, or hit the portal himself to find the next man up?

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire