Pass or fail: Cardinals unveil set of new, simplified uniforms

The Arizona Cardinals a team going through a transition, and that now includes their uniforms.

The team unveiled its new look in a special event on Thursday, with Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, James Conner and more on hand to model their home, away and alternate uniforms.

Here's all three together:

The moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

The home uniforms feature a red jersey, pants and socks to go with a redesigned white helmet, which has a logo revamped to look more three-dimensional and silver flakes all over the helmet. The jersey features "Arizona" in big block letters up front and is the first time the state name has made such an appearance, according to the team.

The away uniforms are white from head to toe, with the same helmet as the home set. The sleeves and pants are accented with silver and red stripes, while the nameplate now has red letters.

The alternate uniforms are basically an all-black version of the away uniforms, featuring a special black helmet with red flakes and a black facemask.

Bringing The Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mp4CLg6p0H — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

All together, the set of uniforms are what an optimist would call simple or clean and a pessimist would call boring and generic. The Cardinals have long been one of the NFL teams most in need of a uniform redesign, but that could very well still be true.

At least Murray is a fan:

The Arizona Cardinals will enter the 2023 season with a new head coach and a new look. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The uniform revamping is only one part of an eventful offseason for the Cardinals, who will enter next season with a new head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury and hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon following a 4-13 season.

There may still be more moves to make, as the team is reportedly exploring a trade of Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and has received a trade request from safety Budda Baker.