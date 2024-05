Parke, Crowley pace Windham lacrosse victory

May 7—Ryan Parke and Nate Crowley scored four goals each to lead Windham past Hollis-Brookline 12-9 in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Josh Trudel and Matt Desmaris added two goals each for the Jaguars, who improved to 9-2.

The Cavaliers dropped to 9-4.

BOYS LACROSSE

Campbell 12, Milford 3

Milford: Tyler Descoteaux, 1g,1a; Braydon Atwood, Dyland MacLeod, 1g each; Brennan Cassidy, 11 saves; Matt Gaumont, Tyler Ireland played well defensively.

Derryfield 9, Timberlane 7

Dom Cercone, Chili Cabot, Michael Grunbeck, 2g each; Ryan Maxwell, 2g,1a; John Kramer, 1g; Brady Doldo, 2a; Max Fowler, Cooper Ketcham, 1a each; Parker Lebiedz, 10 saves; Logan Purvis, 16/19 on faceoffs.

Timberlane: Jack Condon, 2 goals; Landon Petry, Rocco Psanis, Austin Cherest, Cole Gerry, 1g each; Bryce Carty, 5 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Souhegan 14, Nashua South 4

Souhegan: Natalie Heimarck, 1g, 3CT, 2GB, 1DC; Izzy Stevenson, 1g, 4GB, 3DC; Lyla Kimball, 2g, 2 CT, 8GB, 7DC; Maddie Lim, 1g, 1GB; Libby Kennedy, 5g, 1CT, 1GB, 3DC; Emma Kennedy, 3g; Lanai Hickman, 1g; Abby Giannetti, 1GB;; Marley Bacon, 1GB; Allison Jordan, 2GB; Eva Stiles, 1GB; Carly Hodgdon-Rogers, 1GB; Catie Schriever, 7 saves.

Bishop Brady 14, Campbell 13

Campbell: Ava Grant, 5g; Callie Hoover, Lili Wilson, 3g each; Maddie Cuvelier, 2g.

GIRLS TENNIS

Salem 6, Nashua South 3

Mia Contarino vs Nishi Matta, NS, def. Mia Contarino 8-2; Piya Chokshi, NS, def. Molly Mosto 8-4; Riya Shroff, NS, def. Chelsey Blanchette 8-2; Jovanna Flaherty, S, def. Annika Garimella 8-0; Madison Harding, S, def. Molly Nickerson 8-1; Juno Battaglia, S, def Bhavga Aeron 8-0.

Contarino/Mosto, S, def. Marta/Chokshi 9-7; Blanchette/Sidney Mikhael, S, def. Shroff/Garimella 8-2; Flaherty/Amelia Cikacz, S, def Nickerson/Aeron 8-1.

Derryfield 7, Manchester Central 2

Emily Leclerc, MC, def. Sophia Correnti 8-5; Sofia Koshy, DS, def. Katie Mulcahy 8-0; Annabelle Crotty, DS, def. Grace Manning 8-6; Charlotte Smith, DS, def. Catherine Tenn 8-2; Pola Jankowska, DS, def. Neveah Marineau 8-1; Sarina Punjabi, DS, def. Nancy Apollo 8-0.

Leclerc/Emma Blaisdell, MC, def. Correnti/Crotty 8-6; Koshy/Smith, DS, def. Tenn/Marineau 8-1; Meredith MacWilliam/Punjabi, DS, def. Mulcahy/Apollo 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Exeter 6, Bishop Guertin 3

Jack Kostansek (BG) def. Oliver Berartino 8-5; Ewan Simard (E) def. Evan Deyak 8-6; Nick Meyers (E) def Jaime Gomez-Herrera 8-4; Owen Russell (E) def. Max Moynihan 8-4; Pavel Pazourek (E) def. Jonny Parrot 9-7; Max Lizotte (BG) def. Nick Rosa 8-5/

Kostansek/Deyak (BG) def. Berardino/Simard 8-5; Meyers/Russell (E) def. Gomez-Herrera/Moynihan 8-2; Pazourek/Rosa (E) def. Lizotte/Parrot 8-1.

Concord 8, Merrimack 1

Mikhail Agapov, M, def. Carter Pratt 8-5; Piper Kuepper, C, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-1; Martin Pennington, C, def. Wayne Alexander 8-2; Carl Sirrianna, C, def. Lucar Allgayer 8-4; Oliver Quinn, C, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-0; Weston Koerber, C, def. Flex Rattunde 8-2.

Pratt/Pennington, C, def. Agapov/Nithin Sathappan 8-2; Kuepper/Sirrianna, C, def. Nigen/Alexander; Bennett Cyr/Quinn, C, def. Goldberg/Rattunde 8-6.

Goffstown 6, Hollis-Brookline 3

Arjin Inakello, HB, def Gunner Burnham 9-7; Tyler Dionne, G, def Sam Anthony 8-3; John Tarpey, HB, def Coen Soucy 8-3; Chris Umstead, G, def Greyson McSeveney 8-5; Liam O'Brian, G, def Dylan Legrow 8-5; Jake Bates, G, def Eli Mazzola 8-2.

Inakello/Anthony, HB, def Burnham/Soucy 8-3; Dionne/O'Brian, G, def Tarpey/Mazzola 8-1; Umstead/Bates, G, def McSeveney/Legrow 8-5.

SOFTBALL

Salem 16, Alvirne 4

Salem: Olson, double, 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; M. Beeley, 2 doubles, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Poulin, double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; A. Beeley, double, 2 singles.

Alvirne: Ducharme, double, single, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Timberlane 2, Pinkerton 1

Pinkerton (10-1): Caruso (3-1): 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 11 Ks; Wheale, Murray, double each; Moore, RBI.

Timberlane (9-3): L. Salafia, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks; McFadden, A. Salafia, RBIs.

Milford 12, Pelham 4

Milford: Alivia Mazzeo, winning pitcher, 6 Ks; Mazzelo, 3-run homer, 2 singles; Molly Miles, Haley Harrington, homer each.

BASEBALL

Bishop Guertin 3, Keene 2 (8 innings)

BG: Ben Geiger, winning pitcher, 1.1 IP, 1 H; starter Jake Boudreau, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 Ks; Jackson Goldstein, 2 hits; Sam Franco, double; Ryan Haskell, single, RBI.

Pembroke 8, Merrimack Valley 3

Pembroke: winning pitcher Owen Stewart, 7 IP; Stewart, 3-for-4 at the plate, 2 runs scored; Cam Plumb, homer; Devin Riel, Andrew Fitzgerald, Eric Maccarone, 2 hits each; Josh Goyette, Sean Bonisteel, Colby Pope, hit each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Pinkerton 3, Mascenic 1

25-20, 25-10, 23-25, 25-11

Pinkerton: Kaden Layne, 16 kills; Grant Lopshire, 9 digs; Joseph Mandes ,4 blocks; Ben Koelb, 20 assists, 7 saves.