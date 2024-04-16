Paramount Completes Exec Shuffle Atop Sports Ad Sales Group, With Ryan Briganti Succeeding Retiring John Bogusz

Veteran Paramount Global ad exec Ryan Briganti has been tapped as the company’s head of sports ad sales, replacing John Bogusz, who recently retired.

Paramount Advertising chief John Halley announced the appointment in a memo to staffers. (Read it below.)

In his new role, Briganti will lead ad sales and partnerships across all CBS Sports platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and all digital and social.

Bogusz had held the post, including a stint at CBS Corp. before it merged with Viacom in 2019 to create what is now Paramount Global. He announced his retirement last month, capping a 26-year run at the company.

Briganti also had been at CBS, working under Bogusz, and then became SVP of Sports Sales after the merger of CBS and Viacom. He has spent 16 years at CBS and Paramount, with an agency background prior to that.

Sports has been a major strategic focus for Paramount as it navigates through disruptions across its linear TV business. The CBS broadcast of the Super Bowl last February was the highest-rated edition of the game of all time, and CBS has also cashed in recently on March Madness and The Masters golf tournament.

Here is Halley’s memo:

Team,



I’m pleased to announce that Ryan Briganti has been promoted to Head of Sports, Paramount Advertising, succeeding the legendary and esteemed John Bogusz. In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for all ad sales and partnerships across all CBS Sports platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and all digital and social.



Ryan will report to me and work very closely with David Berson and the entire CBS Sports management team to deliver the most premium, scaled, and seamlessly integrated campaigns in the Sports category. He will partner across Paramount to lead the charge across our unrivaled portfolio of marquee sports, including the National Football League, Big Ten Football, March Madness, PGA TOUR, PGA Championship and UEFA Champions League.



A 16-year veteran of the company – with years of agency experience prior – Ryan was most recently SVP, Ad Sales for CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital, and served as an integral part of our tentpole events on CBS for years.



The track record says it all. Ryan’s leadership negotiating sales for a myriad of partners has been critical to the expansion of our soccer coverage and the success of UEFA Champions League here in the U.S. He has also been instrumental in broadening coverage of women’s sports, developing our FAST channels, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, and building the CBS Sports Creator Studio. All of these efforts have given our advertising partners increased opportunities to promote their brands while expanding the reach of CBS Sports’ content and properties.



A hard-working, collaborative, innovative and solution-oriented leader, Ryan’s experience across our broadcast, cable and digital properties will serve us well in this fast-changing multi-platform media landscape as we look to expand our revenue opportunities across Sports. With his experience and deep knowledge of all areas of our business, our sports team is optimally positioned for future success.



Please join me in congratulating Brigs.



Best,



John



