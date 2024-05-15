Panthers waive RB Spencer Brown off injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have severed ties with running back Spencer Brown.

Per the league transaction wire, the team and the 25-year-old rusher have reached an injury settlement as of Wednesday. Brown, in turn, has been waived off injured reserve—where he landed alongside offensive lineman Ilm Manning and Raequan Williams earlier in the week.

A Warrior, Ala. native, Brown attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2017 to 2020. Over his four seasons there, he ran for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns on 858 carries (4.7 yards per attempt).

Brown then signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has appeared six games, all between the 2021 and 2022 seasons—where he amassed 43 rushing yards on nine attempts.

With the departure of Brown, Carolina now carries seven running backs on their current 89-man roster. Those players are as follows:

Raheem Blackshear

Mike Boone

Jonathon Brooks

Chuba Hubbard

Rashaad Penny

Miles Sanders

Jalen Shirden

