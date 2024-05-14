3 players revert to Panthers’ injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers officially got a trio of players back on Monday.

Per the league’s transaction wire, running back Spencer Brown, offensive lineman Ilm Manning and defensive lineman Raequan Williams have reverted to the team’s injured reserve after clearing waivers. Each was waived with an injury designation this past Friday to help make room for the addition of this year’s undrafted free agents.

Brown, Manning and Williams were three of the seven players who were released at the start of 2024 rookie minicamp. They were joined by running back Tarik Cohen, wide receiver Jalen Camp, tight end Chris Pierce and cornerback AJ Parker.

Carolina signed the following undrafted free agents upon the departures:

Foelsch, Hodges and Gaddie have since been waived.

