Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney is tired of hearing about ‘The Hit’

Jadeveon Clowney is more than just a one-hit wonder. But he’s come to learn, now over a decade later, that his greatest hit is absolutely timeless.

While the ink was drying on his new two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the 31-year-old outside linebacker spoke with local reporters through a Zoom call on Friday afternoon. Jeff Hawkins of The Charlotte Post would ask Clowney if he’s gotten tired of watching his legendary hit from the 2013 Outback Bowl.

“Somewhat,” he replied after letting out a laugh. “I don’t really watch it, but people stop me and tell me about it. ‘You had one of the greatest hits.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, that was so long ago, that’s so old.'”

It’s 11 years old, to be exact. And in case you forgot, it looked a little something like this . . .

On this date in 2013, Jadeveon Clowney rocked the Outback Bowl with a hit for the ages. pic.twitter.com/O3bApo59ft — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2018

University of Michigan running back Vincent Smith was on the receiving end of the famous tackle, which led to a fumble recovery by Clowney himself. The takeaway helped push the University of South Carolina Gamecocks to a 33-28 win.

Clowney’s play, which would become known as “The Hit,” quickly established itself in college football lore. It even earned the eventual No. 1 overall pick an ESPY Award for “Best Play” later that summer.

But if you run into Clowney out in the streets of downtown Charlotte, maybe it’s best you come with some different material.

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Sep 24, 2011; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) forces the…

Sep 24, 2011; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) forces the ball out of the hands of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Larry Smith (10) during the second quarter at Williams Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Clemson at South Carolina

November 26, 2011; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks Clemson…

November 26, 2011; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at South Carolina

September 15, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks UAB…

September 15, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks UAB Blazers quarterback Jonathan Perry (14) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Missouri at South Carolina

September 22, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks Missouri…

September 22, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sacks Missouri Tigers quarterback James Franklin (1) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Florida

October 20, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) warms up…

October 20, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Florida

October 20, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes against…

October 20, 2012; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-11. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-South Carolina vs Michigan

January 1, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) against the…

January 1, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) against the Michigan Wolverines works out prior of the 2013 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-South Carolina vs Michigan

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes against the…

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the 2013 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-South Carolina vs Michigan

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after they…

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) reacts after they beat the Michigan Wolverines in the 2013 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. South Carolina won 33-28. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-South Carolina vs Michigan

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes as Michigan…

January 1,2013; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes as Michigan Wolverines quarterback Devin Gardner (12) throws the ball during the second half of the 2013 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. South Carolina won 33-28. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Outback Bowl - South Carolina v Michigan

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks stretches…

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks stretches for a fourth-quarter fumble during a 33 - 28 victory against the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl January 1, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: North Carolina at South Carolina

Aug 29, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) stretches before…

Aug 29, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) stretches before their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: North Carolina at South Carolina

Aug 29, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) chats with…

Aug 29, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) chats with defensive end Darius English (5) during pre game warmups before their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Georgia

Sep 7, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) shown on…

Sep 7, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) shown on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Georgia

Sep 7, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes the…

Sep 7, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes the passer against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated South Carolina 41-30. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Sep 14, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks safety Kadetrix Marcus (25) and South Carolina…

Sep 14, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks safety Kadetrix Marcus (25) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) and South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Rory Anderson (81) walk onto the field for the coin flip against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Arkansas

Oct 12, 2013; Fayetteville, AR, USA; South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw (14) and defensive end…

Oct 12, 2013; Fayetteville, AR, USA; South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw (14) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sing the alma mater following a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. South Carolina defeated Arkansas 52-7. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Missouri

Oct 26, 2013; Columbia, MO, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) waits to…

Oct 26, 2013; Columbia, MO, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) waits to take the field for warmups before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Nov 2, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) tackles Mississippi…

Nov 2, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson (81) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks defeated the Bulldogs 34-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

Nov 23, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sits out…

Nov 23, 2013; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) sits out the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with an injury during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire