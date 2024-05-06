Panthers announce agreement with RB Rashaad Penny

The Carolina Panthers are going to have to find another seat for their running back room.

On Monday, the team officially announced that they’ve agreed to terms on a deal with free-agent rusher Rashaad Penny. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was first with news of the move earlier this morning.

Penny was selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The San Diego State product ended up playing five seasons out west, where he crossed paths with current Panthers head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

That five-year tenure resulted in 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns on 337 carries. Penny’s best campaign came in 2021, when he recorded career-highs in starts (six), carries (119), rushing yards (749) and rushing touchdowns (six) while leading the league in yards per attempt (6.3).

He spent this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he appeared in just three games.

Carolina will add Penny to a pretty crowded depth chart that also includes Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire