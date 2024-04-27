Dan Morgan, Dave Canales explain Jonathon Brooks’ place in Panthers RB room

The running back room inside of Bank of America Stadium just got a little more crowded.

On Friday night, the Carolina Panthers nabbed who they believe is the top rusher in the 2024 draft class—selecting University of Texas standout Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick. But with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders already in tow, president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan was asked how Brooks can fit in.

“We got a really good running back room right now,” Morgan said in his post-Day 2 presser. “When Dave [Canales] and I took this job, we said that we were gonna create competition in every position group, and it just so happened Jonathon was there and we took the opportunity to draft him and it’s gonna be a really competitive group and I’m excited to see them all compete during training camp and OTAs. It’s gonna be fun.”

If not for the ACL tear he sustained this past November, Brooks would’ve likely been off the board well before that 46th pick. Prior to the season-ending injury, the agile dual threat back rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns with 25 receptions and 286 receiving yards over 11 games.

Head coach Dave Canales was then asked why he believes Brooks was the right choice for their offense.

“Versatility—first and foremost,” he replied. “Our system calls for a back that can be used, of course, just in a traditional way—hand it to him. Then how can we get this player in space? Being able to get him in perimeter screens, checkdowns. We got a really cool empty package where we use the backs, flex them out to get matchups—things like that.

“He’s a bigger back, he’s got range. There’s so much that he brings from a versatility standpoint—that’s probably the biggest thing that stood out. And just vision, patience, contact balance, acceleration. Like, he’s got it all. He’s the best back in this class and we’re so fired up just to be able to bring him in and create that competition that Dan talked about.”

Morgan also stated that he expects Brooks to be ready for training camp.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire