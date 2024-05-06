Panthers reportedly expected to sign RB Rashaad Penny

Ok, now the running back room at Bank of America Stadium is about to get really crowded—especially with a 5-foot-11, 220-pounder set to join in.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Carolina Panthers are expected to sign free-agent rusher Rashaad Penny. The deal, per Fowler, likely won’t be official until after rookie minicamp—which takes place from May 10 to May 12.

Penny was selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, who were employing current Panthers head coach Dave Canales as their wide receivers coach at the time. The San Diego State back went on to spend his first five pro seasons there, running for 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns on 337 carries.

He then inked a one-year pact with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 campaign. Penny would appear in just three games, totaling 33 yards on 11 rushes.

Carolina’s depth chart at the position already includes Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and Jonathon Brooks—whom the team traded up to select with the 46th overall pick of the 2024 draft a little over a week ago.

