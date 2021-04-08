Panthers agree to terms with veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye

The Carolina Panthers finally added another veteran to their cornerback rotation, agreeing to terms with A.J. Bouye, per the team website.

Bouye went undrafted after playing his college football at Central Florida, but he’s gone on to have a respectable NFL career. So far he’s appeared in 100 regular season games (69 starts) split between the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. Bouye has posted 14 interceptions and 72 pass breakups. He was a Pro Bowler for Jacksonville’s star-studded defense in 2017.

As for his most recent work, Bouye spent the 2020 season in Denver. In seven games, he allowed two touchdowns, 273 yards and a 108.4 passer rating in coverage.

Bouye projects as the team’s starting cornerback outside opposite Donte Jackson.

Related