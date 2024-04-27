Pair of former Wisconsin football teammates reunited in New York

The 2024 NFL Draft is on its final day and former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen was selected in the fourth round (134th overall) by the New York Jets. He will reunite with offensive lineman Joe Tippmann, who was picked by New York in 2023.

Allen spent three seasons with Wisconsin, compiling 3,494 total rushing yards while scoring 35 times on the ground. He ran behind Tippmann for his first two campaigns in Madison and the pair will now look to repeat their success with the Jets.

New York already has a bell-cow running back in Breece Hall, who rushed for 994 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 on 223 carries. With Allen now in town, the organization will likely attempt to scale back Hall’s touches to protect his body, which is a smart move considering Hall has already suffered a torn ACL during his NFL career.

Operating in an offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Allen could find himself a few more holes to run through than he has in the last couple years in Madison.

